CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. CTS’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NYSE CTS traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 182,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,754. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. CTS has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $966.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Get CTS alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.