CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS.

CTO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $315.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

