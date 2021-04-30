CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.36 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

