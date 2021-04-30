CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of CSX opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in CSX by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 63.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

