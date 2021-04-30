CSFB Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to Underperform

CSFB downgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$24.00.

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.63.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.34 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.85%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

