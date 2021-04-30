Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

WTS stock opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

