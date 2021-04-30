Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,320 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.