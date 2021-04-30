Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,168,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,020,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.01 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.