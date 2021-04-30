Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $327,000 Investment in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,462 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

USCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $65.08 on Friday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $334,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.