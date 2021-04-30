Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,427,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 489,709 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

SIX stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

