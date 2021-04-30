Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE AGO opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

