CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFB. Truist lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,232. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $765.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.