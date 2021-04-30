Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CROX. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4,370.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Crocs by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,000,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

