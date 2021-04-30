Crocs, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

CROX stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 161.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 4,370.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Crocs by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.