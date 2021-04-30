Crocs, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

