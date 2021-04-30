Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRCT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $25.50 on Monday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

