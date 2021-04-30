Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $470.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.65.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

