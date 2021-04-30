CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.
Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. 25,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.76.
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.