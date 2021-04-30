Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in April

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CWEGF stock remained flat at $$0.84 during midday trading on Friday. 45,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,902. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWEGF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

