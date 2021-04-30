Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.76

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 18665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEQP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

