Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Up 6.4%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 151,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,051,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The company had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.