Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the LED producer’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity raised Cree from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.50.

CREE stock traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $101.60. 82,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,456. Cree has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $72,793,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

