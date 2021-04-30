Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

NWG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. 70,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in NatWest Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

