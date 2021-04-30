Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

HCMLY stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

