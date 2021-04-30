Credit Suisse Group Raises CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $157.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

NYSE COR traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $121.25. 9,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,391. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

