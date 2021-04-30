Credit Suisse Group Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $72.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

NYSE:OMF opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

