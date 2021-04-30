Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.74. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

