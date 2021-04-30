Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,875.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

CMG stock opened at $1,484.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 177.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,473.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,400.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

