Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €39.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.88 ($43.39).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA STM opened at €32.54 ($38.28) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.42. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.