Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRARY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.