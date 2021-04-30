Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Covestro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. Covestro has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.4705 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

