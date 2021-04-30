Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.60. 13,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 892,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Covanta by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.48.

About Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

