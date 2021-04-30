Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.
COUR opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
