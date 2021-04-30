Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

COUR opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

