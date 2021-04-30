Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 401 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

BATS ICF traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $62.21. 183,513 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.71.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

