Courage Miller Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.92. 490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

