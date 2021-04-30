Courage Miller Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $390.56. 21,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $393.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

