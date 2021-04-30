Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,757. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45.

