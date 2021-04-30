Counos X 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.47 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Counos X has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Counos X has a market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $2.47 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for approximately $101.43 or 0.00185189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,845,410 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX . Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Buying and Selling Counos X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars.

