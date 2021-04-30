Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $373.00. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.