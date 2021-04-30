CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.63 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.200-11.400 EPS.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $10.65 on Friday, reaching $868.19. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $860.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $604.96 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $941.27.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

