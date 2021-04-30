CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $941.27.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $878.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $860.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.61. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $604.96 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

