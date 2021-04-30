Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS remained flat at $$2.82 during midday trading on Friday. 102,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

CRVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

