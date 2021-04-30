Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

