Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $233.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

