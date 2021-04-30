Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.01. The firm has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.