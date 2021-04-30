Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

PAPR opened at $28.08 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $28.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

