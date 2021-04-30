Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Surmodics by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX opened at $55.76 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $767.03 million, a P/E ratio of 697.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $384,659 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.