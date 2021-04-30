Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $16,383,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE X opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.