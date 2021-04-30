Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $275,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $7,017,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,413,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 28,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.00 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

