Cormark Weighs in on Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$131.38 million for the quarter.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE:AR opened at C$2.71 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$838.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

